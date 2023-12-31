GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meghamalai Hills present a new winged beauty

The butterfly species is the first to be discovered from Western Ghats in 33 years

December 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Sarath Babu George
Sarath Babu George
A female butterfly of Cigaritis meghamalaiensis species; male variant of the species (inset)

A female butterfly of Cigaritis meghamalaiensis species; male variant of the species (inset)

Hugged by clouds and nestling in the Western Ghats, the pristine hills of the Meghamalai in Tamil Nadu have thrown up a new species of ‘silverline’ butterflies.

Lepidopterists from Tamil Nadu and Kerala stumbled upon the new species, Cigaritis meghamalaiensis, from the biodiversity-rich hills of the Periyar landscape during an expedition conducted in 2021. It has become the first butterfly species to be described from the Western Ghats in 33 years.

The researchers from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Travancore Nature History Society (TNHS) and Vanam Trust, Theni, had first come across the distinct species belonging to the Cigaritis genus in the high elevations of Periyar in Idukki in 2018. Further explorations have revealed the species to be confined to the Meghamalais and the adjoining Periyar Tiger Reserve. The findings have been described in the peer-reviewed journal Entomon.

“The discal and post-discal bands on the forewing underside of the adult butterfly are conjoined and lie parallel from their origin at the costa. The unique feature distinguishes the new species from all other Cigaritis occurring in Peninsular India and Sri Lanka,” TNHS research associate Kalesh Sadasivan, who led the discovery, said.

Co-author Ramaswamy Naicker of Vanam Trust points out there are seven species of Cigaritisin the Western Ghats, viz., C. vulcanus, C. schistacea, C. ictis, C. elima elima, C. lohita lazularia, C. lilacinus, and C. abnormis. Of these, all except C. lilacinus have been reported from the southern Western Ghats.

The other members of the study include Sujitha P.C., Baiju Kochunarayanan, Jebine Jose, Manoj Kripakaran, Rajkumar Chidambaran Palaniappan and Vinayan Padmanabhan Nair.

According to the researchers, a hitherto-unreported taxon was last described from the Western Ghats in 1990 – Eurema (Terias) nilgiriensis (Yata, 1990), or the Sahyadri Grass Yellow(Nilgiri grass yellow). Ever since, three subspecies, viz., Eurema (Terias) andersoni shimai Yata & Gaonkar, 1999, Nacaduba sinhala ramaswamii Sadasivan 2021,and Caltoris bromus sadasiva Sadasivan & Kunte, 2023, have been discovered from the mountain range.

With the discovery, the total number of butterflies in the Western Ghats has risen to 337 species including 40 Western Ghat-endemics.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.