Meeting reviews monsoon preparedness in Alappuzha

A meeting chaired by District Collector Alex Varghese to review monsoon preparedness in Alappuzha has decided to expedite the construction of seawalls along the coast in the district to check coastal erosion. Besides, temporary measures, including geo bags and sand-filled bags, will be laid at various places to prevent seawater from entering houses.

Mr. Varghese directed the Irrigation department to regulate the shutters of the Thanneermukkom barrage and Thottappally spillway if needed. The department has been asked to clean canals and waterbodies to ensure the smooth flow of water. Steps will be taken to prevent the accumulation of waste under bridges on a regular basis. All earthen embankments preventing the natural flow of water will be removed.

The meeting held at Alappuzha District Collectorate on Tuesday directed tahsildars to identify buildings that could be used as relief camps during emergencies and inform the District Disaster Management Authority. Directions have been issued to the Civil Supplies department to be ready to distribute food grains in case of an emergency. The Kerala Water Authority will ensure the availability of potable water.

The meeting decided to cut trees that pose a threat to buildings. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been asked to cut branches of trees that pose a risk to power lines. The KSEB has also been directed to repair damaged transformers, power lines and electric poles at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The District Collector directed the Education department to ensure the fitness of all school buildings in the district before the reopening of educational institutions next month. The Public Works department has been asked to complete road repair works before the onset of the monsoon season. The police and Fire and Rescue Services have been urged to prepare for emergencies. The coastal police wing will patrol the sea during the monsoon period.

Mr. Varghese urged local bodies to conduct the pre-monsoon cleanliness drive with due importance. The Fisheries department informed that a round-the-clock control room has been opened in the district ahead of the rainy season.

Subcollector Sameer Kishan, Deputy Collector (disaster management) S. Santhoshkumar, Additional District Magistrate Vinod Raj, and various department heads attended the meeting.