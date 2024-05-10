Meenangadi panchayat in Wayanad sets a model for water conservation

At a time when the long dry spell has damaged acres of paddy and other crops in many parts of the State, Meenangadi grama panchayat in Wayanad has set a model in water recharging and rejuvenation of water and soil resources using solar power.

The tribal farmers of Manivayal hamlet under the panchayat had been cultivating paddy on eight acres on the banks of the Manivayal rivulet during the monsoon and other short-term crops in the summer by using water from the rivulet for the past many decades. However, they were forced to keep the land fallow from last year owing to shortage of water for irrigation, especially for the summer crops, said Sivaraman, a member of the Manivayal tribal collective.

“We sought the intervention of the Meenangadi grama panchayat authorities in the matter. Since cultivation was the major source of income for the tribespeople, the panchayat board decided to address the issue with Thanal, an NGO,” said panchayat president K.E. Vinayan.

“As water flow was stopped in the Manivayal rivulet, a tributary of the Kabani, we planned to dig a well on the banks of the rivulet and install a solar-powered water pump to irrigate the land,” he added.

The initiative helped farmers irrigate the land from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and they cultivated different varieties of vegetables the organic way. The excess water after irrigation is channelised to the rivulet to rejuvenate it.

“We have cultivated eight varieties of vegetables and are selling them at a premium price. We have received good response from customers as the product is organic, but we have not been able to cater for all of them,” said Bijitha, convenor of the collective.

As the irrigation system was solar, there were no recurring expenses to operate it, said Mr. Sivaraman.

“It is anticipated that the organic way of cultivation will facilitate the restoration of the soil structure, besides contributing to carbon neutral activities in the panchayat,” said Mr. Vinayan.

The panchayat had bagged the prestigious Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar instituted by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj.