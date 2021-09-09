Medical college teachers observe protest day

Against delay in implementing pay revision

The faculty in Government Medical Colleges across the State observed protest day on Thursday, in protest against the government’s indifference to implementing pay revision of medical college teachers.

In a statement here, the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association said that the government order (GO) on the pay revision of medical college teachers was issued, after a delay of four years, on September 11 last year. However, the majority of medical college faculty were yet to receive even a single payslip in accordance with the revised pay.

This apart, the government has chosen to turn a deaf ear to several anomalies in the GO, though the KGMCTA had approached the government several times to get these corrected.

The KGMCTA observed the first anniversary of the issue of the pay revision GO as protest day, by getting together its members through social media, rather than an organised protest disturbing patient care and administrative work in medical colleges.

Resolve anomalies

The KGMCTA said that the pay revision anomalies affecting young entrants to the Medical Education Service needed to be resolved immediately. All faculty members should be made available new pay slips and the revised salary and benefits should be disbursed without delay.

Doctors would be forced to adopt overt and organised protests if the government continued to ignore their just demands, the KGMCTA said in a statement here.