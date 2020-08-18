Mechanisms in place to process claims of repatriated Indians: Centre tells Kerala High Court

The Central government has informed the Kerala High Court that there are mechanisms to document all kinds of claims and grievances of repatriated Indian migrant workers for negotiating and providing legal remedy for denial of their rights, including reduced or non-payment of wages.
In a statement filed before the High Court on Tuesday, the Centre said that the Indian Community Welfare Fund set up in 2009 aimed at assisting overseas Indians in times of distress and emergency. It provided critical support during emergency evacuation of Indian nationals from conflict zones.
Moreover, MADAD (MEA in Aid of Diaspora in Distress), a Consular Services Management System, launched in 2015 provides help to Indians abroad requiring consular assistance and addresses issues relating to abuse of workers, recruiting agents, repatriation, compensation for death and injuries and so on. Moreover, e-migrant portals rolled out in all Protector of Emigrant Offices from 2014 facilitate emigration of ECR category emigrants going to notified countries for employment purposes.
Database available
It provides government a comprehensive and online database of emigrants, recruiting agents, foreign employers and insurance agencies and makes the whole emigration process fast and transparent. It was integrated with Passport Seva Project (PSP) for validation of passport details of ECR category workers, the Centre added.
The statement was filed in response to a public interest litigation filed by Lawyers Beyond Boarders, New Delhi, seeking a directive to set up a mechanism to document and process claims of repatriated Indians.
