Mechanised devices for flood control, cleaning of drains to be procured for Kochi

Published - May 24, 2024 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Heavy rains during the past two days have taken a toll on roads in Kochi. A scene from TD Road.

Heavy rains during the past two days have taken a toll on roads in Kochi. A scene from TD Road. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Recurring extreme weather events are forcing the civic authorities of Kochi to take a re-look at the flood management policy. The unprecedented rain that lashed the city during the past two days had caught the civic administrators unaware and thrown city life out of gear.

“The city needs to be prepared to meet extreme weather events like the heavy rains that Kochi received during the past few days. Extreme weather events are likely to repeat further, and the civic administrators need to review their strategies and policies to handle the situation,” said Mayor M. Anilkumar.

More mechanised devices should be brought in to handle possible floods. A set of new machines would arrive by June to help the civic body handle the flood situation effectively, he added.

While Kalamassery received 15 cm rain during the past 24 hours, Aluva and Ernakulam South got 13 cm rain each, Cochin International Airport 12 cm, and Perumbavoor 11 cm of rain, according to data released by the India Meteorological department (IMD).

Rain gauges had recorded 8 cm rain at Palluruthy and 7 cm at the airport of the Indian Air Force on Willingdon Island.

Though it did not rain during the day on Friday, weather forecasters have predicted that rains may return to the city during the next few days.

The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during May 24 and 27, which again may hit the city life hard.

The city would get silt pushers, suction machines, and weed harvesters by next month. Weed harvesters would be used for collecting floating debris and water weeds that hamper free flow of floodwaters. Drains need to be cleaned regularly without waiting for the monsoon showers, he said.

The Mayor said the widening and deepening of city canals under the canal rejuvenation programme was the permanent solution to flooding.

