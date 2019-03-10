Measures to tackle water scarcity in Kollam

With many parts in Kollam reporting water shortage, the district administration has intensified measures to tackle the issue. A meeting of officials and people’s representatives chaired by District Collector S.Karthikeyan has come up with a range of suggestions which also includes precautionary steps taking into account the possibility of a harsh summer.

Water preservation measures will be intensified along with identifying new sources and recharging of wells. Limiting water consumption to the minimum and avoiding water wastage were the main suggestions that came up in the meeting.

As part of addressing the issue, action councils would be formed in all regions facing water shortage with officials and people’s representatives as members. The councils can develop strategies to solve the crisis, said the Collector.

R.Ramachandran, MLA, pointed out that many parts in Karunagappally are already facing severe water shortage.

“A new borewell is needed at Thodiyoor and water supply through tanker lorries should be made more efficient,” he said.

Extra pumping time

N.Vijyan Pilla has suggested to increase the pumping time from Sasthamkotta in order to solve the water crisis in Chavara. He added that special attention should be given to Thevalakkara, Neendakara and Thekkumbhagam panchayats.

“All the pipelines should be laid before the construction of roads ,” said M.Naushad, MLA.

District Panchayat president C.Radhamani said the tanker lorries should cover more areas.