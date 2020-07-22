Kerala

MCH warns of legal action

The Kannur Government Medical College Hospital has clarified that the news circulated in social media that 100 employees of the institution who had taken the antigen test had tested positive for COVID-19 was completely baseless.

Principal K.M. Kuriakose said the institution would take legal action against those who were spreading such false news.

