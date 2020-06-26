MCH brings in music, books in COVID-19 wards

The patients admitted in COVID-19 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (MCH) will now be able to enjoy music and read books in a relaxed manner.
In a bid to minimise stress among in COVID-19 patients, new wards of the Medical College Hospital are equipped with music systems including a 24-hour FM channel and a library. The new wards have 50 beds each.
“The move comes after the doctors noticed that the patients were suffering from mental stress due to their isolation. As a result, the authorities decided to treat the patients in the newly renovated wards in an environment where they will be mentally happy,” said a Health Department official.
In Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, there were two incidents of COVID-19 patients committing suicide and a report was sort by the Health Minister regarding it.
The upgradation and renovation of the COVID-19 wards were undertaken after a report suggested to minimise stress level in COVID patients who are in isolation and the Health Minister K.K. Shylaja gave the approval.
In coming days, more wards will be upgraded with these facilities and will be replicated in other districts.
