‘Maya’ to provide all necessary info to tourists

Kerala Tourism launches 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot

Kerala Tourism on Wednesday launched its 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot ‘Maya’ to enable tourists to access all information and updates about the tourism ecosystem in the State.

Visitors can get the information by sending a ‘Hi’ to the WhatsApp number 75105 12345 or by scanning the QR code to access the service. Billed as the first such service in the country, Maya shares all information on destinations, experiences, stay, travel and a whole lot of details that will keep them updated about the places they travel through or stay in the State.

Maya also tells tourists about experience-oriented locations, never-miss spots, historical places, ecotourism, arts and culture hubs, festivals, local food, visa information, COVID-19 protocol and weather updates, besides providing links to the official Kerala Tourism social media pages. Users can scroll through the menu and decide on which options to explore further.

For hassle-free travel

Launching the dedicated WhatsApp interactive service at a function here, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Maya would serve as a virtual travel assistant for tourists to get complete information for a hassle-free travel experience in the State. “The chatbot service, which uses the potential of the technology for tourism development, will help attract more tourists to Kerala,” the Minister said.

Tourism Director V.R. Krishna Teja said it was the responsibility of the tourism administration to ensure that tourists could easily access all information on a virtual platform regarding the place they were in or planning to visit. Maya was the outcome of the timely intervention of the Tourism department to achieve this goal.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function.