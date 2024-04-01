Matsyafed to lease out part of facilities at Mattancherry plant

April 01, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Cooperative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed) plans to lease out a part of the facilities at its fish processing plant at Kochangadi in Mattancherry as part of efforts to augment its capacity utilisation. The apex fisheries cooperative has 20-tonne freezing capacity and 600-tonne storage facility at the Mattancherry plant.

The cooperative has lined up a project to renovate the plant with the support of the Union and State governments. Sources said the plans had been finalised and the work would begin with the release of the funds. Though the initially plan was to renovate the plant partially, it has now been decided that the plant will undergo more detailed works.

Matsyafed sources said the capacity utilisation had decreased largely because of a shortage of raw materials. The most important species being frozen at the plant is tuna. Since there is high demand for tuna in the local market, the availability was considerably reduced.