Mathrubhumi News cameraman dies in elephant attack at Malampuzha in Kerala

A.V. Mukesh, 34 was on a shoot along with other journalists when the attack took place

May 08, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:01 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
A Malayalam television news channel cameraman was killed in an elephant attack at Panamarakkad, Malampuzha, near here on May 8 morning.

A.V. Mukesh, 34, cameraman of Mathrubhumi News, was on a shoot along with other journalists when the attack took place. The media team had gone to Malampuzha to cover an elephant raid at a farmland around 8 a.m.

Forest officials said that a tusker charged at the media team about 200 metres inside the forest. As the team members ran to escape the attack, Mukesh tripped and fell and was trampled by the elephant.

Though Mukesh was rushed to district hospital here, he was declared brought dead.

Kerala

