Massive fire breaks out at waste dumping yard in Kerala’s Kasaragod district at midnight

Firefighters douse the blaze at Kubanur by 4 a.m.

February 13, 2024 11:33 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
A waste dumping yard at Kubanur in Manjeswaram taluk of Kasaragod district that was engulfed in fire past midnight on February 13.

A waste dumping yard at Kubanur in Manjeswaram taluk of Kasaragod district that was engulfed in fire past midnight on February 13. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A massive fire broke out at a waste dumping yard at Kubanur at Ichilangode village in Manjeswaram taluk in Kasaragod district of Kerala past midnight on February 13 (Tuesday).

Firefighters from Kasaragod, Uppala, Kanhangad and Trikaripur reached and doused the fire by 4 a.m.

 A waste dumping yard at Kubanur in Manjeswaram taluk of Kasaragod district that was engulfed in fire. | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Waste collected from various places in Mangalpadi panchayat is transported to the dumping yard at Kubanur for disposal. The dumping yard was opened 17 years ago.

Following the fire incident, an emergency meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority was held online headed by District Collector K. Inbasekar.

The meeting assessed that the situation was under control. If necessary, the District Medical Officer has been instructed to open a medical camp at the local primary health centre. The Collector also directed the tahsildar to provide emergency facilities, including masks.

