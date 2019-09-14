Maradu flats: Kerala to implement SC order

With a humanitarian crisis evolving, the Kerala government is looking at various ‘ways and means’ to implement the Supreme Court order to demolish four Maradu flats ‘without hurting anyone,’ Chief Secretary Tom Jose has said.

The State government is constitutionally bound to implement the apex court order and it cannot go back on that. Taking into account the resistance put up by the residents of the four apartments, the State will rework its strategies, Mr. Jose told The Hindu.

Though the Maradu municipality had served notices on the residents on Tuesday asking them to evacuate after removing their belongings, the residents have refused to abide by the notice. The deadline for the evacuation notice will expire on Sunday. The State government, said Mr. Jose, had instructed the Maradu municipality to go ahead with the evacuation plan.

The local body had floated tenders inviting expert agencies to demolish the building. The government is aware of the resistance put up by the residents. The municipality had already appealed to the residents to move out of the buildings, said Mr. Jose when asked whether the government would appeal to the residents for peaceful evacuation.

Meanwhile, officials of the Maradu municipality said they had approached the District Collector to finalise a rehabilitation scheme for the residents before evicting them from their houses.

The municipality will wait for instructions from the State government regarding the eviction and demolition, a senior official said.

The Maradu area has turned out to be a high-activity zone since the apex court’s September 6 order reiterating its decision to demolish the buildings.

While the residents will launch an indefinite protest there on Saturday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) will take out a solidarity march to the apartments. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, State secretary of the CPI(M), will inaugurate it at 10 a.m.

Parties lend support

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala will visit the residents of the apartment at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy will launch an agitation at Maradu at 9 a.m. on Monday demanding a judicial inquiry into the issuance of building permits for the illegal structures. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, while stating that all the environment protection laws shall be strictly followed in the wake of climate change, wanted government intervention in the Maradu issue on humanitarian grounds. He was also critical of the role of the builders who constructed the apartments in violation of the rules.

BJP State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has called upon the State government to immediately convene an all party meeting to discuss possible solutions in support of the owners of the flats.

Mr. Pillai said criminal cases should be registered against those who got financial gains by selling the flats and the officials who cleared the files. He said the BJP decided to support the residents as they were all bona fide purchasers of the property and deserved moral support in their fight for justice.