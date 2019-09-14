Fearing demolition of their homes, children in Maradu flats live in distress

A four-member-team from the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) visited one of the Maradu apartment complexes on Friday to offer support and counselling to children distressed by the prospect of demolition of their homes.

There were around 250 children below the age of 18 in the four complexes together, said K.S. Arunkumar, vice president of CWC.

The committee took cognisance of the situation on its own after they heard of discomfort and fear among the children.

“There were no Onam celebrations this year because of the protest and fast at the Maradu municipality on the day,” one of the children who met the CWC team at H2O Holy Faith apartments said.

Another child who stays at Holy Faith raised the issue of not being able to study for exams or play out of fear that their homes will be demolished.

“At college, I’m constantly asked when the flats will be demolished and where I will go. I’m known as the ‘student who lives in the flat that will be demolished’ and classmates have jokingly blamed me for the floods and for staying in a flat that violates norms,” a college student said.

“Children here are scared of the crowds and cameras that have been around for weeks now. Having to move forcibly and adapt to a new place will also be difficult,” she added.

According to Shamsudeen Karunagappally, president of the Holy Faith residents’ association, children in the apartment have stopped playing outside and private counsellors are being brought in for distressed parents as well.

“The CWC will help in any way it can to offer support, reassurance and counselling to children who need it,” Mr. Arunkumar said.