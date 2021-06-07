Many patients turn to Ayurveda for post-COVID care

Rejuvenation the treatment of choice for those recovering from disease

Many COVID-19 patients, who are in their primary stage and those who have recovered from the disease, are turning to Ayurveda in Kannur to effectively combat the disease.

District Medical Officer Mathew P. Kuruvilla said that so far, 1,04,263 persons affected by COVID had sought Ayurvedic treatment in the district. The treatment had helped them boost the immune system and to eliminate the physical and mental ailments that affect people after recovering from COVID.

He said that one of the most important COVID prevention methods in Ayurveda was the Beshajam project. This was a scheme to treat category A patients with Ayurvedic medicines. Around 3,870 COVID patients had been cured through this scheme which treated various symptoms like cough, fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, body ache, and headaches using Ayurvedic medicines.

Rejuvenation was the treatment of choice for those recovering from COVID. Even after turning COVID negative, people experienced fatigue, cough, insomnia and drowsiness.

Increasing the body’s immunity was the way to prevent COVID.

Mr. Kuruvilla said that so far, 48,730 people had sought Ayurvedic treatment under the Swasthyam scheme, 25,864 under the Sukhayushyam scheme, and 20,816 under the Amritham scheme.