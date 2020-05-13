Many Keralites in USA await evacuation

Anxiety looms large among several Keralites in the United States of America who await repatriation with their extended stay there becoming increasingly untenable due to the COVID-19 situation. Around 900 Keralites have reportedly registered their willingness to return to the State under the ongoing evacuation mission.

Besides pregnant women, elderly people and students, the registrants include people whose visas and residential lease agreements have expired. The worsening COVID-19 situation in the country has been giving many of them sleepless nights.

Visa expired

Prashanth Venugopalan, an IT professional in Houston, Texas, had planned to return along with his eight-month pregnant wife and six-year-old daughter on March 29 following the expiry of his H1-B visa. However, the suspension of international flights to India affected the family’s travel plan, pushing them into uncertain times. Making matters worse, the lease period of his accommodation is about to end.

The 37-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native had decided against flying to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi or Bengaluru during the first phase of the evacuation mission despite being contacted by the Indian Consulate in Houston. He thought it would be unwise to travel to any other State other than Kerala, as they would be placed under institutional quarantine soon after their arrival in the destination.

Unfamiliar place

“As my wife is nearing her due date of delivery, we did not want to fly to an unfamiliar place where none of our relatives would be able to reach due to the travel restrictions within the country. The worrying COVID-19 situation in these places also influenced our decision,” Mr. Venugopalan said.

The family is now pinning its hopes on the possibility of the Central government operating a direct or connecting flight to Kerala during the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission that will commence on May 16. Mr. Venugopalan said there were around 900 Keralites among the 22,000-odd Indians who had registered for repatriation.