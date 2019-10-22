Mannarasala Ayilyam fete today

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Ayilyam festival at Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja temple at Haripad, near here, on Wednesday.
A large number of devotees from different parts of the State are expected to attend the festival. On Ayilyam day, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m. Harinamakeerthanam will be rendered from 5.30 a.m to 6 a.m and Bhagavad Gita will be read from 6 a.m to 8 a.m.
‘Mahaprasadamootu’ (mass meal) will begin at 10 a.m. Other rituals, including ayilyam puja, noorum paalum, sarppa bali, guruthi and thattil noorum paalum will be held.
‘Pooyam Thozhal’ was held on Tuesday.
Holiday today
District Collector Adeela Abdulla has declared a public holiday for government offices and educational institutions in the district on October 23, in view of the Ayilyam festival.
KSRTC will conduct special services to the temple.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor