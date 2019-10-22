Mannarasala Ayilyam fete today

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the Ayilyam festival at Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja temple at Haripad, near here, on Wednesday.

A large number of devotees from different parts of the State are expected to attend the festival. On Ayilyam day, the sanctum sanctorum of the temple will be opened at 4 a.m. Harinamakeerthanam will be rendered from 5.30 a.m to 6 a.m and Bhagavad Gita will be read from 6 a.m to 8 a.m.

‘Mahaprasadamootu’ (mass meal) will begin at 10 a.m. Other rituals, including ayilyam puja, noorum paalum, sarppa bali, guruthi and thattil noorum paalum will be held.

‘Pooyam Thozhal’ was held on Tuesday.

Holiday today

District Collector Adeela Abdulla has declared a public holiday for government offices and educational institutions in the district on October 23, in view of the Ayilyam festival.

KSRTC will conduct special services to the temple.