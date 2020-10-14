Mani faction should resign all seats: Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) Joseph faction leader P.J. Joseph on Wednesday said the Jose K. Mani faction should resign all seats it had won as part of the United Democratic Front (UDF).
He said Mr. Mani had joined hands with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) which did not allow party chairman K.M. Mani to present the State Budget and attacked him on all fronts. The UDF had stood firmly with him, which Mr. Mani had now conveniently forgotten.
Mr. Joseph said he was humiliated by the Mani faction at an election rally at Pala. He said nobody from the UDF ousted the Jose K. Mani faction. “It itself went out of it. Those who are with the UDF loved K.M. Mani and Jose K. Mani did not heed the words of partners in the UDF.”
Mr. Joseph said he did not believe that the UDF would seize any seat of the Kerala Congress (M) in the coming elections.
