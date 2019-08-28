Mani C. Kappan LDF candidate in Pala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has formally announced the candidature of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Mani C. Kappan for the Pala Assembly byelection.

The NCP leadership met here on Wednesday morning and decided to recommend Mr. Kappan as its nominee to the LDF State committee ignoring minor bickering within the party.

His candidature was a foregone conclusion since no other ally of the LDF had staked claim to the seat. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has hinted that the status quo would be maintained in the case of the Pala segment.

The LDF meeting is understood to have worked out a strategy to gain the early bird advantage.

As in the case of the Chengannur Assemby byelection, the front has worked out a strategy to ensure the victory of Mr. Kappan, who had been consistently narrowing down the victory margin of the late Kerala Congress (M) veteran K.M. Mani over the years.

Positive factors

The deepening rift in the Kerala Congress(M) and confusion in finalising its candidate are being considered as positive factors. The LDF would try to exploit the differences to its advantage, sources said.

The pivot of the LDF campaign would be on house visits as it successfully experimented in Chengannur. Squads comprising senior leaders of all constituents and workers would repeatedly visit houses to elicit public support.

All Ministers, MLAs and prominent leaders would be present in the segment to strengthen the campaign. All Ministers would campaign in the constituency for a week.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the election convention on September 4. Booth committees of the front are already active, but a decision has been made to complete the booth conventions well before the Onam spirit sets in.

All candidates would be forced to tone down their campaign during the Onam week and the LDF has taken a decision to ensure that its activities are not affected much by the festivities, sources said.

Meanwhile, returning officer and District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu issued the election notification on Wednesday.