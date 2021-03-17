Man, two children found dead

A man and his two children were found dead inside their under-construction house at Madikunnu in Cheruvathur on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Rupesh, 39, Shivanand, 4, and Vaidehi, 10. While Vaidehi was a Standard 4 student, Shivanand was a Standard 1 student of GUP School, Pillicode.

According to the police, Rupesh might have hanged himself after poisoning his children. Rupesh, an autorickshaw driver, was staying away from his wife Savita, a resident of Kanhangad.

The police are investigating the case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000 and Direct Interventions System for Health Awareness (DISHA)- 1056.