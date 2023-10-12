HamberMenu
Man ‘trampled’ to death by wild elephant that triggered panic at Ulikkal in Kannur

The deceased has been identified as Adrisseri Jose, a native of Nellikkampoyil. The body bore several injuries, raising suspicions of a fatal encounter with the elephant

October 12, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
A video grab of the wild elephant which strayed into a densely populated area at Ulikkal town in Kannur district of Kerala on October 11, 2023.

A video grab of the wild elephant which strayed into a densely populated area at Ulikkal town in Kannur district of Kerala on October 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after the intrusion of a wild elephant at Ulikkal town in Kannur district of Kerala, the body of a 63-year-old man was discovered at a churchyard on October 12. The deceased has been identified as Adrisseri Jose, a native of Nellikkampoyil. The body bore several injuries, raising suspicions of a fatal encounter with the elephant.

According to authorities, it is suspected that Jose was attacked by the pachyderm.

Local residents reportedly saw Jose in the vicinity when a resident had shouted a warning about an approaching elephant on October 11. Even as people fled for safety, it is believed that Jose attempted to seek refuge at the scene. When Jose had not returned home even after late night, the family informed the Ullikal police about his missing.

It is presumed that the fatal encounter occurred during the ensuing chaos triggered by the elephant’s reaction to firecrackers that were burst in an attempt to drive the animal away from the place.

The elephant, which had ventured out about 12 km from the Karnataka forest region, struck terror at Ulikkal town. Schools and shops in the area were closed as a precautionary measure.

A team of over 70 forest personnel from various forest ranges, including Kannur, Taliparamba, Kottiyoor, and the Aralam wildlife division, and a flying squad, were swiftly mobilised to tackle the situation. The elephant was successfully driven back to the Karnataka forests by October 12 morning.

