March 21, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

A 57-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Dileep, a native of Ezhathala in Thannithode. The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m. when the victim, along with his friend, went to the Pulinjalil forests to lay a fishing net in the Kallar river.

A wild elephant, which came charging down, trampled Dileep while the other person, identified as Omanakuttan, escaped with injuries. The person who had escaped soon alerted the forest officials, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body after chasing the animal away.

Interim relief

Forest officials said the victim was not eligible for solatium as the incident had taken place inside the forest. “The duo had trespassed into the forest without permission and hence will not be eligible for the compensation set by the State government. The Forest department, however, will hand over a sum to the victim’s family as interim relief,” said Jayakumar Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer, Ranni.

Official sources, meanwhile, added that the victim and his friend had encountered an elephant at the same spot the previous day as well.

Solar fencing planned

In view of the incident, the Forest department has taken up a proposal to construct a 2-km-long solar fencing in the region. “Although there is enough water inside the forest, the searing daytime temperature appears to be driving the animals, especially the elephants, out. The fencing is being proposed as a way to prevent these animals from entering human habitations,” the DFO added.