Man tests positive after death

A 47-year-old man from Chunakkara, who died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital here, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday posthumously.
“He came from Saudi Arabia on July 2. A cancer patient, he was later taken to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam, for treatment. After undergoing medical check-ups and COVID-19 tests, he was discharged from the hospital. The person tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 in the initial examination. He was shifted to the MCH, Alappuzha, in the early hours of Monday after his condition worsened. Results of samples collected from him returned positive for SARS-CoV-2 after his death,” said an official.
Third death in Alappuzha
As per the official data, the district has so far witnessed three COVID-19 related deaths. A 38-year-old man hailing from Pandanad died at the MCH, Alappuzha, on May 29. Another person a 52-year-old man from Pulinkunnu collapsed and died on July 7. Both tested positive after their deaths.
