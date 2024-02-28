Man sentenced to 51 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor stepdaughter

February 28, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - IDUKKI

Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) judge Sirajudheen P.A. on Wednesday sentenced a man to 51 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1,55,000 for raping his minor stepdaughter at their residence in the Santhanpara police station limits in 2018.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Smiju K. Das said that the court awarded the punishment for offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code. The convict will serve the rigorous imprisonment for 20 years as the sentences will run concurrently. The fine amount should be given to the survivor, “ said Mr. Das.

The court also recommended providing compensation to the survivor as per the Victim Rehabilitation Scheme and gave direction for the same to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Idukki.