Kerala

Man in quarantine found dead in Adoor

9 test positive in Pathanamthitta

A 52-year old man, Yesuraj, hailing from Marthandom in Tamil Nadu and who was in quarantine in a house at Vayala, near Adoor, since June 2 was found dead on Saturday.

Yesuraj who went to his home village of Marthandom two months ago had returned on a motorcycle on June 2. The health workers and police who reached the house on Saturday morning, as he failed to attend their phone calls, were the first to find him lying dead inside the house.

The body has been shifted to the General Hospital at Adoor for COVID-19 tests.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 89, with nine more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) testing positive on Saturday.

Among the nine cases, a 38-year-old woman of Pullad came from Kuwait, a 39-year old woman of Kadapra came from Kuwait on May 27, a 26-year-old youth of Seethathode came from Kuwait on May 27, a 61-year-old woman of Ranni came from Delhi on June 2, a 62-year-old woman of Kozhencherry came from Ahmedabad on May 25, a 53-year-old woman of Theeyadickal came from Kuwait on May 26, a 28-year-old youth of Niranom came from Kuwait on May 30, a 26-year-old youth of Mannady near Adoor came from Chennai on June 3, and a 35-year-old man of Eraviperoor came from Gujarat on June 2.

