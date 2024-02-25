GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man gets 14 years RI for sexually assaulting minor girl

February 25, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Alappuzha Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court on Saturday sentenced a 42-year-old man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. The convict was identified as Shiju of Thanneermukkom in Alappuzha.

Judge Ash K. Bal ordered the convict to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh. Of the amount, a sum of ₹75,000 should be given to the survivor.

The case was registered in Cherthala police station in 2018. The prosecution case was that Shiju assaulted his friend’s daughter, who was going to her school, after luring her to a place.

Special Public Prosecutor S. Seema represented the prosecution side.

