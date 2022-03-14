Man falls off boat

Fire and rescue personnel conducting a search for the tourist who fell into the Vembanad lake from a houseboat near Kumarakom on Monday. | Photo Credit: Vishnu Prathap

A 31-year-old man died after falling off a boat near Kumarakom on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ajith Kumar, a native of Kanjirappally. The accident took place around 2.30 p.m. near Kavanattinkara. The body was fished out later by the evening.