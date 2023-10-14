HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man creates ruckus on flight, attacks police officers later; held

October 14, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Valiyathura Police on Friday arrested a Tamil Nadu native on the charge of attacking and obstructing police officials from performing their duties.

The accused has been identified as Dharmarajan,47, from Kanyakumari district.

According to the police, he was taken into custody for creating a ruckus in an inebriated state inside a flight headed for Hyderabad from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night.

After a medical check-up at the General Hospital, he was taken to Valiyathura station, where he allegedly attacked two police officers using handcuffs. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.