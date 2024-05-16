GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for attacking woman TTE in Kozhikode

Incident took place on Mangaluru-Chennai Mail on Wednesday

Published - May 16, 2024 06:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police on Thursday arrested a train passenger hailing from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the charge of attacking a woman travelling ticket examiner (TTE) on the Mangaluru-Chennail Mail.  

Madhusoodanan, the suspect in the incident, was in an inebriated state when the Railway Protection Force detained and handed him over to the Government Railway Police on Wednesday.

The man turned aggressive when the TTE asked him for train ticket. He was travelling on the S4 coach of the train. The assault took place when the train was about to reach Vadakara station.

His arrest was recorded on Thursday under Section 353 (punishment for assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty)  of the Indian Penal Code.

