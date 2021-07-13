Man abducted in Kozhikode, gold smuggling gang’s role suspected

A team of the Kozhikode Rural Police is investigating into a complaint that a Gulf returnee from Koyilandy has been abducted at gun point by a gang from Koduvally that is reportedly involved in gold smuggling.

According to the police, 37-year-old Ashraf of Oorallur, son of Mathoth Meethal Ahmed, returned from the Gulf on May 26. His brother Siddique said in his complaint that the five-member gang barged into their house at 6.40 a.m. on Tuesday and abducted him in a vehicle.

The police, however, suspect that Ashraf could be a carrier of smuggled gold. He was arrested on the charge at the Calicut International Airport while transporting gold from Qatar, six years ago. It has been reported that Ashraf had bought gold and the gang accused him of not transporting it to Koduvally.