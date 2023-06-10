Malayali sailors, who were detained in Nigeria, return to an emotional reunion with families

June 10, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Three Malayali sailors who were detained by the Nigerian Navy for almost a year had an emotional reunion with their families at the Cochin International Airport on their return via the South African city of Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

Milton D’Couth of Mulavukad, Sanu Jose of Elamkulam, and V. Vijith of Kollam were among the 26-member crew, including 16 Indians, eight Sri Lankans and one each from Philippines and Poland, aboard the very large crude oil carrier MT Heroic Idun.

“There was this huge excitement and sense of freedom on landing on home soil. Communication was the biggest problem during detention since our captors allowed us access to mobile phones only for a few minutes once in one or two months. They wanted us to communicate with none other than our families,” recalled Mr. D’Couth with relief writ large on his face.

The sailors said that towards the end of their detention, their condition worsened with even food and water in short supply. The quality of water was a huge concern, leaving them vulnerable to diseases like typhoid. “We were locked up in a small room. To be dealt like criminals despite committing no crime was traumatic,” said Mr. D’Couth.

Hibi Eden, MP, who had actively intervened for their release, said the Indian government leveraged its diplomatic channels for getting the sailors released. “The families of the sailors were in constant contact with us, and they just wanted to ensure the well-being of their dear ones,” he said.

The vessel owned by Idun Maritime Limited was detained by the Nigerian Navy last August on charge of indulging in illegal activities in the Nigerian territorial waters and disobeying their orders.

The crew was initially detained by Equatorial Guinea on charge of violating their territorial waters. They were in the custody of the naval force of Equatorial Guinea since August 12. Later, they were handed over to the Nigerian Navy.

The stalemate ended reportedly after the shipping company that owned the vessel paid a penalty running into millions and apologised to the Nigerian government. The company also reportedly admitted to a minor maritime offence and paid a penalty on that count as well.

The alleged offences were set aside as per the plea bargains of April 28 and May 9, 2023 and a slew of court orders. The sailors were eventually released after long-drawn-out diplomatic interventions and a legal battle.