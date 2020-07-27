Malappuram sees 86 new positive cases

COVID-19 has claimed the life of one more person in Malappuram district. A 65-year-old man from Thuvvoor who died on Friday while being under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, was found to have been infected. So far, the pandemic claimed nine lives in the district.

He returned from Bengaluru on July 20, and was admitted to hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Friday. But he died soon. He was found COVID-19 positive in a Truenat test.

Eighty-six more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. As many as 67 of them got the infection through local transmission. But the source of infection for 34 could not be traced.

Among the new cases, five had come from other States and 14 from abroad. However, 88 infected persons recovered from the disease.

The district had 522 infected cases currently under treatment.

In Thrissur

As many as 40 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Monday. Of them, 26 were infected through contact. However, for the third consecutive day, the number of persons recovered exceeded the number of infected cases in the district. On Monday, 46 persons recovered from the disease.

So far, 1,174 cases have been reported from the district.

While five persons were infected through contact from the KLF cluster, seven were infected from the KSE cluster. Eight persons were infected from Pattambi and one person from the BSF cluster. Five more persons were infected through contact in the district on Monday.

In Palakkad

Forty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad district on Monday. Twelve of them were infected through local transmission, including eight in Pattambi and neighbouring areas. Thirteen of the new cases had returned from other States and 12 from abroad.

As many as 12 persons recovered from the disease. A health worker from Malappuram who runs a clinic in Kottapadam has also been diagnosed with the disease. The source of three cases could not be traced.

The total number of infected persons currently under treatment in Palakkad rose to 396 on Monday.

In Kannur

Thirty-eight persons, including four police personnel, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Monday.

Four persons came from abroad, three were infected through contact, and 27 persons returned from other States.

In Kasaragod

Kasaragod also reported 38 more COVID-19 cases on Monday. Among the cases, 27 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of two cases remains unknown. There are 4,329 persons under observation.

In Wayanad

Seventeen persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Monday. Fifteen of them contracted the infection through local transmission, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

Two of the new cases had come from other States. All of them were admitted to District Hospital, Mananthavady.

Meanwhile, District Collector Adeela Abdulla directed those persons who had come in contact with the workers of Malabar Trading Company at Sulthan Bathery since July 5 and the persons who had attended a funeral ceremony on July 20 at Valad in Thavinhal grama panchayat to report to the nearby primary health centres in the wake of workers at the establishment and a few persons who attended the funeral testing positive for the virus.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad, and Wayanad bureaus)