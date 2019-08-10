Malappuram bears the brunt of a torrential downpour

Scores of people were feared to have lost their lives in different parts of Malappuram district as the monsoon downpour continued throughout Friday.

When 46 people were feared trapped under the tonnes of earth unleashed by a landslip at Kavalappara in Pothukal village near Nilambur, four members of a family were crushed to death when their house collapsed on them at Chalipadam near Edavanna.

The victims were identified as Unais, 40, wife Nusrath, 35, daughter Sana, 10, and son Sanil, 7.

The tragedy struck as they were sleeping in the early hours of Friday. They had shifted to their unfinished house a few days ago fearing flooding in their old house. Their bodies were recovered and shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Three members of a family, including a two-year-old child, were killed in a landslip at Kottakkunnu, a tabletop tourist destination in Malappuram town on Friday afternoon. The victims were identified as

Chathamkulam Sarojini, 50, her daughter-in-law Geetu, 22, and a two-year-old grandchild. Sarojini’s son escaped unhurt. A search is on to retrieve the bodies.

Two women were killed in a landslip near Anamari check-post at Vazhikkadavu. The body of Sajita, 47, was retrieved. Many landslips in different parts of Nilambur devastated the region, causing heavy flooding in the Chaliyar and its tributaries and the Kadalundipuzha. Several areas of Malappuram along the routes of the Chaliyar, the Kadalundipuzha and the Bharatapuzha were marooned.

Road traffic was crippled at several places as floodwaters submerged many roads, including Malappuram. Heavy downpour is predicted for Saturday, and the district will be on red alert.

More than 12,000 people have been shifted to relief camps set up in Nilambur, Wandoor, Edavanna, Kondotty, Eranad, Tirur and Ponnani.

K.T. Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, who supervised a meeting of officials along with K. Krishnan Kutty, Minister for Irrigation, here on Friday, said that 82 camps had opened and the situation in the

district was worse than last year’s.

District Collector Jaffer Malik has sought the service of doctors and nurses at the camps. He also sought medicines from voluntary agencies and individuals for the camps.

While the Collector is coordinating the rescue efforts at the headquarters, District Police Chief U. Abdul Kareem is leading the effort at Nilambur.

Mr. Jaleel said that the help of the Navy would be sought to airlift food packets for those trapped in flooded places.

Mr. Malik cautioned people to maintain extreme vigil in the next few days as the district has red alert for Saturday and orange alert for Sunday.

People can contact the district level control room on 0483-2736320 or 2736326 or 1077 (toll-free) or 9383463212.