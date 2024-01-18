Malampuzha garden decked up for flower show

January 18, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Malampuzha garden is set to host a flower show from January 23 to 28. The show is being held jointly by the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the Department of Irrigation. The garden is bedecked with a variety of flowers, particularly orchids.

The orchid farm and the flowers maintained by the Malampuzha gardeners will also be part of the show. Three dozen varieties of zinnia, marigold, rose, dahlia, cosmos, salvia, globe amaranth, and chrysanthemum have been set for the show.

When orchids will welcome the visitors at the foreground of the park, the other flowers are being set up further into the park. The gardeners have been preparing for the show since October. As many as 16 students from institutions such as Ashram Higher Secondary School, Malampuzha; LEAD College of Management, Dhoni; Yuvakshetra Institute of Management Studies, Mundur; and Government College, Chittur, have started drawing pictures on the walls of the garden.

Private nurseries

The organisers said that there would be display and sale of flowers by private nurseries at the flower show. A food festival is also being planned as part of the flower show by laying stress on the ethnic food items of Palakkad, particularly from the tribal regions. A stage will be set for the visitors to render songs during the six-day festival.