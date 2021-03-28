‘Make space for green issues in poll campaigns’

The Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS) has urged political parties to discuss green politics focused on the rejuvenation of agriculture sector, restoration of ecology and conservation of the Western Ghats in the Assembly poll campaigns, instead of “trivial matters” affecting only a minor section of the public.

“Political parties had highlighted issues such as the entry of women of childbearing age into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple and free kits distributed to the public during the outbreak of COVID-19, construction of railway lines, tunnels, and alternative roads to the district in their election manifestos, but, had failed to address major issues affecting the public such as eco-restoration projects to combat the process of desertification, conservation of water sources and forests, measures to tackle escalating human-wildlife conflict, rejuvenation of the agriculture sector and measures to improve living standards of the marginalized section of people,” said WPSS president N. Badusha.

The irreparable ecological damage caused by the two recent floods or the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact were not the concern of any political parties during the election campaign, he added.

Successive governments or political parties were yet to come up with a land utilisation policy to address the issues of landless tribespeople in the district. The parties were yet to make an attempt to acquire and distribute thousands of acres of land illegally possessed by corporates to the landless, added Mr. Badusha.

The farmers were facing a crisis, owing to the drastic fall in prices of their produce in the market, but no one raised such issues during election time, he said. Ecological and habitat degradation due to the cultivation of mono crops such as teak and eucalyptus in forest land was the main reason for the escalating human-wildlife conflict and such issues were yet to be highlighted, he added.

The organisation urged the public to vote for political parties that took steps to address such issues.