Mahout killed by elephant

A 45-year-old mahout was killed by an elephant at Haripad on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Kalesh of Poothakkulam in Kollam. Another mahout escaped without injuries after being trapped atop the elephant for more than four hours.
The incident occurred near Sree Subrahmanya Swamy temple around 10.15 p.m. Sources said the elephant had been returning from a temple in Pallipad when it turned restive.
“The elephant panicked after a motorcyclist repeatedly blared the horn. The animal then struck the mahout with its trunk,” said a source.
Although the injured person was taken to the hospital, his life could not be saved. In the meantime, the elephant with the second mahout on the top ran amok and destroyed an electricity pole and partially damaged a house in the area.
It was brought under control by 2.15 p.m. after the elephant squad reached the spot and tranquilised the pachyderm.
