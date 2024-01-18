Maharaja’s college clash | SFI unit secretary Abdul Nasser stabbed in early morning assault

January 18, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - KOCHI

The simmering tension that has been prevailing in the Maharaja’s College between student outfits for more than a week reached a flash point after Students Federation of India’s (SFI) unit secretary was stabbed allegedly by members of the Fraternity Movement on the college hostel premises on January 18, around 1 a.m.

Abdul Nasser who was initially rushed to the Ernakulam General Hospital was later referred to the Medical Trust hospital where he was brought around 3 a.m. The incident brought back tragic memories of the murder of M. Abhimanyu, a SFI activist and second year graduate student, in a clash between the members of SFI and the Campus Front, the student wing of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI), in the midnight of July 2, 2018.

The Central police have registered a case invoking among other charges under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) against suspected Fraternity Movement activists on a petition by Mr. Nasser. Another case has been registered in connection with the skirmish that took place at the Ernakulam General Hospital between those who had rushed Mr. Nasser and suspected Fraternity members who had also come to the hospital for treatment. The case was registered under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act after a duty doctor at the hospital complained about the incident.

The police are also in the process of recording statements of two persons, one each from the Fraternity Movement and the Kerala Students Union, who remain admitted to the Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Kadavanthra. “They claim to have reached the spot after hearing about the incident and that they have nothing to do with it. We will take them into custody if they are found to have any role,” said a senior police officer.

The incident comes a day after the SFI staged a protest on the campus after a faculty member of the Department of Arabic was allegedly physically assaulted by a member of the Fraternity Movement. The college authorities received a complaint from Nisamudheen K.M., Assistant Professor and the staff advisor in charge of the college union, seeking action against those concerned. A few students affiliated to the Fraternity also lodged a complaint against the faculty member alleging that he was showing leniency to the SFI while ignoring the other student organisations on the campus. Earlier this week, KSU and SFI activists had also clashed in the campus.

The college art festival, which was to begin on January 18, was cancelled following the turn of events. An emergency meeting of the college, which is to be held later in the day, is likely to take a decision to close down the college temporarily. The police were also of the opinion to calm down the frayed tempers. .

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities confirmed that Mr. Nasser’s condition was stable. “He has a fracture on his hand while the wounds seemed to have been caused by something crude like beer bottle need only stitches,” they said.