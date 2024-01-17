GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SFI stages protest at Maharaja’s College over alleged assault on faculty member

January 17, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at Maharaja’s College here on Wednesday alleging that members of the Fraternity Movement had physically assaulted a faculty member of the Department of Arabic.

They alleged that a student of the final-year undergraduate programme of Arabic was responsible for the act. The college authorities received a complaint from Nisamudheen K.M., Assistant Professor, seeking action against those concerned. A few students affiliated to the Fraternity also lodged a complaint against the faculty member alleging that he was showing lenience to the SFI while ignoring the other student organisations on the campus. He is the staff advisor in charge of the college union and related activities, they said.

