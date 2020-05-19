Madin Academy mega prayer meet goes online

Madin Academy, which holds one of the largest prayer gatherings during Ramzan, conducted a mega online prayer meet on Tuesday.

Thousands of Sunni followers from different parts of the world took part in the online prayers led by Madin chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari.

Locked away at homes, thousands attended the prayers and took a pledge to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in consonance with the governments of their respective States.

Sayed Bukhari called upon the followers to act responsibly in the times of the pandemic. He said everyone had the responsibility to safeguard not only their lives, but that of others too. “Each human life is sacred. It is a blessing from God. No harm or damage can be done to any life because of our carelessness,” he said.

Sayed Bukhari said that harming a life through negligence or irresponsible behaviour would be a great sin. He congratulated Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his government on leading the fight against COVID-19 in an exemplary manner.

‘Proud of Kerala’

“The world could turn to us with adoration. We ought to be proud. Our CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K.K. Shailaja deserve a pat for leading our health system beautifully and effectively,” he said.

He called upon the people to cooperate with the government and the health workers in the fight against COVID-19. “It is very much part of our faith. It is our responsibility. That’s why we all have stayed at home by closing down our mosques even during the holiest month of Ramzan. The vigil should continue through Id-ul-Fitr as well,” he said.

All India Jamiyyathul Ulama general secretary and Grand Mufti of India Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar inaugurated the prayer meet. Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama president E. Sulaiman Musliar presided.

A large number of scholars from across the world too attended the meet. Among them were Shaikh Habib Omar bin Hafiz from Yemen, Shaikh Sabahudin Al Rifai from Baghdad, and Shaikh Muhammad Abul Huda al-Yaqoubi from Syria.

People took part in the day-and-night prayers using social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. The technical wing of Madin Academy arranged the backup for the programme.