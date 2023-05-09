HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madin Academy holds Haj camp

May 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari addressing a Haj camp organised by Madin Academy in Malappuram on Tuesday.

Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari addressing a Haj camp organised by Madin Academy in Malappuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Madin Academy here conducted the 24 th Haj camp for the Haj and Umrah pilgrims from the State on Tuesday. Around 9,000 pilgrims from across the State, Lakshadweep, Mangaluru, and Coimbatore attended the day-long camp.

Haj Committee chairman C. Mohammed Faizy inaugurated the study camp held on the Madin campus. Delivering the keynote address, Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari said cleansing of the heart was the ultimate objective of the pilgrimage, and that the message of the Haj was for the entire humanity.

Islamic scholar Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi led the session with the support of a miniature Ka’ba model. Fiqh scholar Ibrahim Baqavi cleared pilgrims’ doubts.

A special prayer was conducted for the 22 victims of the Tanur boat tragedy and their families.

A resolution read out at the camp welcomed the decision to make Karipur, Kannur and Kochi airports Haj embarkation points. However, it expressed concern at the delay in ensuring basic facilities at the Calicut International Airport, which is preferred by most pilgrims from the State. The resolution demanded that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) resume the cancelled flight operations from the Calicut airport.

Help desk

Madin Academy has started a round-the-clock help desk for Haj pilgrims. Pilgrims can contact the help desk through WhatsApp at 96564-24078, 86066-31350.

Related Topics

religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.