LSG Minister orders to remove campaign materials by May 20

May 04, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has instructed local bodies across the State to ensure that all boards, hoardings and festoons put up in public places as part of the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections be removed before May 20.

The Minister has also issued an appeal to various political parties and candidates to remove the materials they put up and set an example for others.

“The example set by the Chief Minister in the Dharmadam constituency after the last assembly elections can be followed by the candidates in this election. Political parties and candidates should become the leaders of the interventions to keep the State free from waste. It would be great if the candidates could ensure that all their campaign materials are removed as well as announce it to the public. With the academic year as well as the monsoon set to begin in a few weeks, boards and hoardings also could cause accidents. A similar challenge to remove posters and hoardings was taken up by various fan associations after the Football World Cup,” Mr. Rajesh has said.

The local bodies concerned will take the necessary steps to remove all the boards which are not removed by the candidates or parties by May 10. They also have the power to collect the amount spent on removing the materials from the candidates or the parties, if they do not remove them on their own.

