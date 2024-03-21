GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LS Polls: media monitoring cell opened in Thiruvananthapuram

Content on satellite and cable news channels, in newspapers, on FM radios, social media will be monitored by the media monitoring cell round the clock

March 21, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A media certification and monitoring cell has started functioning in the district for monitoring the election campaign of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

District Collector Geromic George inaugurated the media monitoring cell, arranged at the mini conference hall of the fourth floor at the District Collectorate here on Thursday.

A monitoring committee with the Collector as chairperson will also function to give permission for advertisements of candidates after inspecting them and find out any violation of the Model Code of Conduct through media.

District information officer G. Binsilal is the convener, while journalist Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, Doordarshan news editor M. Muhsin, Information and Public Relations department web and new media division information officer Ashish, and Local Self-Government joint director Binu Mohammed are the members.

Content on satellite and cable news channels, in newspapers, on FM radios, social media will be monitored by the media monitoring cell round the clock. In case of violation, the committee will look into it and take action. Additional District Magistrate Premji C., Deputy Collector (Election) Sudheesh R., and huzur sheristadar Rajasekharan S. were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.