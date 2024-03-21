LS Polls: media monitoring cell opened in Thiruvananthapuram

March 21, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A media certification and monitoring cell has started functioning in the district for monitoring the election campaign of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

District Collector Geromic George inaugurated the media monitoring cell, arranged at the mini conference hall of the fourth floor at the District Collectorate here on Thursday.

A monitoring committee with the Collector as chairperson will also function to give permission for advertisements of candidates after inspecting them and find out any violation of the Model Code of Conduct through media.

District information officer G. Binsilal is the convener, while journalist Malayinkeezhu Gopalakrishnan, Doordarshan news editor M. Muhsin, Information and Public Relations department web and new media division information officer Ashish, and Local Self-Government joint director Binu Mohammed are the members.

Content on satellite and cable news channels, in newspapers, on FM radios, social media will be monitored by the media monitoring cell round the clock. In case of violation, the committee will look into it and take action. Additional District Magistrate Premji C., Deputy Collector (Election) Sudheesh R., and huzur sheristadar Rajasekharan S. were present.