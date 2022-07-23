Lookout notice for nine in Sreenivasan murder

26 persons accused in connection with the murder of RSS worker

The police officers issued lookout notices against nine persons wanted in connection with the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker A. Sreenivasan.

A former physical trainer of the RSS, Sreenivasan was murdered at his automobile shop at Melamuri in the town on April 16.

The investigating team submitted the chargesheet before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on July 13, accusing 26 persons in connection with the murder. When 25 of them were in custody, one person had flown abroad.

Apart from them, the police found the involvement of 14 other people in the case. Lookout notices were issued on Saturday for nine of them of whose photographs were available with the police. Police said they had no clue about them, who were absconding since April 16.

Those who featured in the police lookout notice were Ashraf K., 33, from Pattambi; Abdul Rasheed, 32, from Njangattiri; Ansar K.P., 28, from Thrithala; Mohammed Hakeem K., 25, from Kondurkara; Jamsheer H., 29, from Kalpathy; Noushad H., 39, from Noorani; Kaja Husain, 35, from Kalpathy; Basheer T.E., 43, from Noorani; and Saheer K.V., 32, from Keezhayur. Rasheed is a key accused in the case, police said.

Most of those arrested were said to have been involved in the murder conspiracy and planning. The police, however, could not lay their hands on those who executed the murder around 1 p.m. on April 16.

All the accused arrested and wanted in connection with the murder were workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Sreenivasan’s murder was in apparent retaliation for the killing of SDPI worker A. Mohammed Subair at Elappully on the Vishu day on April 15.

The 1,607-page chargesheet filed by the police says that the accused had conspired to kill Sreenivasan at a ground next to the Government District Hospital mortuary where Subair’s body had been kept on the night of April 15.

Around 1 p.m. on April 16, when Subair’s body was being removed from the District Hospital after a postmortem, six accused reached in front of Sreenivasan’s shop at Melamuri on three bikes. Three of them ran into the shop and hacked Sreenivasan mortally using machetes and long blades. A surveillance camera footage from a nearby shop showed the entire action took hardly 15 seconds.

On the previous day (on April 15) around the same time, SDPI worker Subair was hacked to death by a gang that came in two cars at Elappully. One of the cars knocked Subair off his bike about 200 metres away from his home when he was returning from the Juma prayers along with his father. The gang hacked him fatally in front of his father and escaped. Subair’s murder was in apparent vengeance for the killing of RSS worker A. Sanjith in a similar style on November 15 last year at Mambaram near here.

Police filed the chargesheet in Subair murder case, accusing nine RSS workers. All of them were arrested.