GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lookout notice against absconding lawyer

January 14, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Rural police have issued a lookout notice against P.G. Manu, a former senior government pleader, who had been charged with sexual assault of a woman who had approached him seeking legal advice.

The Puthen Cruz police had charged Manu, a resident of Ramamangalam, with rape, outraging the modesty of a woman, and criminal intimidation. He has been absconding since the case was registered. Those who have information on his whereabouts must alert the DySP’s office, Puthen Cruz — 0484-2760594; DySP — 94979-40868, or the SHO concerned — 94979-47190, the police said.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed an anticipatory bail plea that Manu moved in December.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.