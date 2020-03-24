Lockdown in State with spike in COVID-19 cases

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday put Kerala on lockdown until March 31 following a spike in the COVID-19 caseload.

The State will seal its borders and prevent inter-district travel. It has halted KSRTC and private bus services. Autorickshaws and taxis could ferry one person at a time. There is no restriction on the use of private vehicles.

However, the government urged people to work from home and remain indoors as far as possible. They should travel only if necessary and that too minimally.

The government has empowered district Collectors to prevent more than five persons from assembling in public if required.

In Kasaragod, the epicentre of the outbreak in Kerala, Mr. Vijayan said the police would arrest any person who ventured out of their homes without a pressing reason. The district is on a total shutdown since Saturday following an uptick in COVID-19 infections.

Mr. Vijayan said people in Kasaragod should venture out of their homes only in the event of a dire emergency or to procure essentials.

He suspended most non-essential services and said only vital business should remain open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Kasaragod the timings are between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Essential services

The services deemed essential by the government included medical shops, provision and grocery stores, milk, vegetable and fruit stores, fuel pumps, cooking gas suppliers, restaurants with takeout or delivery services, delivery of newspapers and liquor outlets.

(The government has banned the sale of liquor only in Kasaragod).

The Chief Minister said the government could not ignore social realities and the dangers posed by a total clampdown on liquor. The government would not allow people to socialise inside bars but would permit such businesses to operate takeaway counters to mitigate the rush at Bevco outlets.

Mr. Vijayan said he had ordered Bevco to impose social distancing norms at its outlets and premium counters strictly.