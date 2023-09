September 15, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - KANNUR

A credit outreach programme was organised at the North Malabar Chamber of Commerce with the participation of all banks in Kannur district, on Wednesday.

Around 500 people participated in the event, and 47 loans worth ₹6 crore were sanctioned.

P. Santosh Kumar, MP, inaugurated the programme. Assistant Collector Anup Garg presided. Canara Bank circle head S. Premkumar was the chief guest.