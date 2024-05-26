Livestock farmers need to follow monsoon care and management practices: experts

With the onset of heavy rains, even before monsoon, livestock farmers need to take utmost care to prevent infectious and other production-oriented diseases. The severe summer stress would have reduced immunity and may cause an outbreak of infectious diseases. Since Kerala has more than 95% crossbred cattle population, chances of various diseases including mastitis will be high, say veterinary experts.

“Unhygienic conditions and water logging will cause the flare up of organisms causing mastitis. Mastitis will affect milk production and cause huge economic losses to the dairy industry. At national level it causes an annual loss of ₹12,000 crores,” says Dr.T.P. Sethumadhavan, former Director, Entrepreneurship, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU).

Ectoparasites cause transmission of virus causing ephemeral fever in cattle. Prior to monsoon, cattle require vaccination against haemorrhagic septicemia. Haemorrhagic septicemia is due to Pasteurella infection, which will become dormant during the early monsoon period. Vaccination against foot and mouth disease has to be done during early monsoon period, he advises.

During rainy season, there are chances of indigestion, acidosis and consequent reduction in milk production among milch cattle.

“Farmers need to follow scientific feeding and management practices to maintain milk production. While giving green fodder in plenty during rainy season, in order to reduce the chances of diarrhoea, it can be mixed with straw or can be allowed to dry in sunlight for 2-3 hours. Chances of aflatoxicosis can be reduced by avoiding moist feeds or oil cakes, which are the potential sources of fungal toxins.”

During the rainy season, farmers need to follow clean milk production practices including cleaning and disinfecting cattle sheds, scientifically constructing dung pit and following scientific milking practices. Small ruminants like goats require moisture-free housing systems including scientific feeding and management practices. Moreover, appropriate measures like fogging and disinfection have to be followed to control the ectoparasites, which may act as carriers of infectious agents and cause infectious diseases, Dr. Sethumadhavan pointed out.

In order to prevent zoonotic diseases, slaughter houses need to follow scientific slaughtering practices including anti mortem and post mortem examination of meat. During the rainy season, excess milk production can be utilised for making value added products. Adequate measures must be taken to control laminitis and foot rot during rainy season, he added.