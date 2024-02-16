Little KITEs district camps from today

February 16, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Activities using artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D animation creation will be high points of the Little KITEs district-level two-day residential camps that will begin on Saturday.

The camps in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki will be held on Saturday and Sunday, while those in the remaining districts will be held on February 24 and 25.

On Sunday afternoon, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will review the activities of the Thiruvananthapuram district camp that will be held at St. Roch’s High School, Sanghthumughom. He will also release the Little KITEs’ revised activity book that includes AI/robotics.

The Little KITEs units functioning in public schools in the State have 1.8 lakh members. School-level camps were held in the units from which 15,000 students took part in the sub-district camps. From these, 1,200 select students moved on to taking part in the district camps.

Special sessions will be held at the district camps for students selected for progamming and animation.

The animation training will teach students to observe objects closely and create their 3D forms. They will also learn to create 3D objects using Blender open software and create animation.