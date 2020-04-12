Let willing students pay fee: CBSE schools

The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to permit those parents who are willing to pay the fees to use the electronic mode to remit it as it will help the managements to pay the salary of the staff and meet other requirements.

In a letter sent to the Chief Minister, the council pointed out that the earnings of the managements had dried up as they were not allowed to collect any fee during the COVID-19 situation as directed by the government.

Over a period of time, it has been the practice of the CBSE schools to collect the remaining overdues in fees payment for the current academic year in March. The fund was used to provide the staff salary for April and May, said Indira Rajan, chief patron of the council, in a communication.

She said the managements would be in a difficult position, if there was a total stoppage on fee collection.

‘Allow offices to work’

Meanwhile, the Kerala CBSE School Managements Association urged the government to permit the offices of CBSE schools in the State to function with a minimum staff of three to process the salary and related affairs for at least three days a week in the lockdown period.

If the school offices are completely locked down, the school staff may not be able to come to the office to process the necessary papers, including salary bills, said T.P.M Ibrahim Khan, president of the association, in a release.

The association also sought a beneficial scheme for the self-financing CBSE schools as they were facing financial difficulties. It would help us to pay the salary and meet other urgent requirements, Mr. Khan said.